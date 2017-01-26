Suburban Indianapolis deputy cleared in shooting armed man
A suburban Indianapolis sheriff's deputy won't face charges after fatally shooting a schizophrenic man who threatened him with a knife. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department says county Prosecutor Patricia Baldwin cleared Deputy Jason Hays in the Nov. 29 shooting of 29-year-old Brad King of Avon.
|
