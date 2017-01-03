Spill the Beans set for 11 a.m. Tuesday
The saying goes, "There is nothing certain but death and taxes." So, in recognition of "Blame It On Someone Else Day," Lori Carpenter with Stadler and Company Tax Service in Terre Haute and John Fitzpatrick with Fitzpatrick Funeral Home in West Terre Haute will speak at the next Spill the Beans with a Tax Preparer lunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS
|37 min
|Friend of Bob
|23
|Allah Will Take Over
|45 min
|Abdul Ali
|9
|From drug dealer to celebrity cook
|48 min
|Skeptic
|1
|Best collision repair/auto body shop? (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Tamika
|52
|Kentucky Rips Off People, New Bridge Toll Charges
|1 hr
|No Teeth
|1
|Mayor Duke announces Sears will stay open!
|1 hr
|Who Cares
|10
|Change Terre haute
|1 hr
|Taxpayer
|3
|Krogers-Please Read!
|3 hr
|Smart shopper
|26
|agave bar closed
|11 hr
|Bud
|9
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Interesting
|1,785
|Shahadys pension.
|Sat
|Wing wang
|26
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC