SpaceX finds source of rocket explosi...

SpaceX finds source of rocket explosion, plans new launch

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

SpaceX plans to resume flights as early as next week after finding the cause of an explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite on a Florida launch pad in September. The Hawthorne, California-based company is aiming for a Sunday, Jan. 8, flight from Vandenberg Air Force Base, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taco bell 10 min prettylady79 1
TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic 24 min North teacher 22
Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS 31 min huh? 2
Housing Authority "cops" Security 47 min snicker doodle 31
Cannot Eat In Peace In This Town For Muslims 1 hr dogman 6
Advic 's 1 hr Shoe sub dawg 1
Mark My Word! All Interstate Indiiana Roads Wi... 2 hr Big Mike 3
Facebook Moms (Jan '15) 10 hr Heather 40
Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon... 10 hr Skeptic 8
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Mon Skeptic 1,770
Beware people of the north side... Mon Maple 9
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC