Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition?
More than a just a place to smoke: Indiana State University sophomore Morgan Kester, right, of Terre Haute vapes as she talks with Raven Smith, center, at a designated smoking area on the ISU campus on Thursday. Smith, a senior from Terre Haute, said all of the friends she has made at Indiana State have been made at the designated smoking areas throughout her college career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carrie pohlman
|35 min
|Chris Johnson-Duke
|44
|Wait Trump won?
|39 min
|Chris Johnson-Duke
|6
|No Jobs in Terre Haute
|1 hr
|brakemaker
|17
|Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbl...
|2 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|5
|Does Daphanie Long have HIV?
|3 hr
|yes
|3
|The murdering tatooed freak
|4 hr
|Be the rude
|21
|Kristin Childers?
|4 hr
|Smarty
|8
|Frank The Geeb Fennell
|11 hr
|USMC
|11
|New Casino
|11 hr
|Pete
|56
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Tim
|1,823
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC