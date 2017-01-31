Small plane makes emergency landing o...

Small plane makes emergency landing on US 31 near Kokomo

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Police said the pilot took off from the Indianapolis suburb of Brownsburg and experienced a problem in the air, forcing the landing in the southbound lanes around noon Tuesday. The plane was not damaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What ever Happened to the Snitches Jay Wycoff a... 1 hr Teresa 7
Gas station at 7th + hulman 2 hr Love them 8
Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13) 3 hr Chevy 81
Is Trent Land a cop? 3 hr Poopoo pants 9
sewage bill want to protest? 4 hr Stoptheinsanity 3
Hamilton Center subacute mental hospital 4 hr Snakes Woman 1
Please help! 4 hr Hooker 2
ISU Basketball 6 hr Hill Topper 24
Tom McCarter is a liar!! 6 hr dash riprock 14
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 10 hr DannyT 1,846
TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ... 14 hr isu 35
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC