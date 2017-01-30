Shot fired at 7th & Hulman, no one hit
Police are seeking a suspect who fired a gun Monday during an altercation between two groups gathered at Seventh St. and Hulman Avenue. Assistant Chief Shawn Keen said officers responded at 12:48 p.m. to learn a young male had fired a single gunshot in the direction of another person before fleeing the area.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slum Lords In Terre Haute (Oct '13)
|39 min
|J Dubba
|83
|New Casino
|46 min
|J Dubba
|65
|dennis dillon
|59 min
|Disturbed
|72
|Veronica Kraemer
|1 hr
|Leah
|3
|Jeremy Rich
|3 hr
|Wtf
|1
|Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|Exodus
|77
|Fire Dept Geeb
|4 hr
|ThereIsNoEndToIt
|1
|ISU Basketball
|6 hr
|AAU
|20
|TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ...
|7 hr
|Macho Man
|33
|best bar in terre haute (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|family ONLY matters
|38
|
