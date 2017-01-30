Shot fired at 7th & Hulman, no one hit

Shot fired at 7th & Hulman, no one hit

1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Police are seeking a suspect who fired a gun Monday during an altercation between two groups gathered at Seventh St. and Hulman Avenue. Assistant Chief Shawn Keen said officers responded at 12:48 p.m. to learn a young male had fired a single gunshot in the direction of another person before fleeing the area.

Terre Haute, IN

