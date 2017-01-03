Semi strikes, damages bridge over I-465 in Indianapolis
Indiana State Police say a semi struck and damaged a bridge over Interstate 465, forcing the closure of the highway's northbound lanes as crews assess the damage. The truck collided with the Rockville Road bridge on Indianapolis' west side about 8 a.m. Tuesday, shattering the span's edge and exposing bars of reinforcing steel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you wear adult diapers? (Jul '13)
|1 min
|Lifetime of happi...
|21
|old mattresses (Sep '13)
|6 min
|Bangkok
|6
|Wear to buy windbreakers?
|13 min
|Marjorie
|1
|New coke machines coming to Deming Park (Apr '14)
|18 min
|Puff of smoke
|7
|From drug dealer to celebrity cook
|19 min
|Hello
|4
|Mentally ill
|20 min
|Nicole
|1
|Looking for used condoms, where can I buy them ... (Feb '12)
|21 min
|Hungry
|20
|VCSC to Retain Auditors
|2 hr
|Sin City
|20
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC