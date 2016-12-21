Rules for air travelers in question a...

Rules for air travelers in question after Trump's win

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

Like a lot of air travelers this holiday season, Eileen Dunn said she's sick of buying a ticket, then getting hit with a variety of fees. "I am a senior citizen and cannot afford the extra, unknown beforehand expenses imposed on me," Dunn wrote in one of hundreds of letters and messages sent to the U.S. Department of Transportation seeking it to force airlines to more visibly disclose fees tacked onto their fares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
th milfs 42 min Tim 3
Nikki is pregnant 51 min sup 8
Olivia Humphries (Jun '13) 4 hr B hole 2
Facebook Moms (Jan '15) 4 hr Heather 38
stanky b holes (Mar '14) 4 hr Santa 9
Daymon Langley has HPV 4 hr FUIdiot 50
Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon... 5 hr Skeptic 6
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 8 hr Skeptic 1,770
Beware people of the north side... 19 hr Maple 9
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) Sun C Akers 141
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,615 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,251

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC