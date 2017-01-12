Routine Traffic Stop For Speeding Results In Arrest
Friday morning around 11 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Brent Robinson stopped a speeding maroon Ford Escape in the town of Carlisle. During conversations with the driver, the trooper suspected possible criminal activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote for Conservaturds?
|18 min
|Wiggie
|1
|Muslims Are In Your Future
|21 min
|john
|4
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|27 min
|Hank Kimbel
|25
|Kids Dentistry NOT kool smiles? (Feb '15)
|28 min
|Agree
|6
|Cut the THPD by 8% & THFD 12%, Deficit solved (Apr '16)
|36 min
|ohmygosh
|31
|President Elect Donald Trump
|40 min
|dogman
|2
|Chavas Mexican grill
|57 min
|Henry
|25
|Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!?
|1 hr
|Will
|38
|agave bar closed
|1 hr
|Who cares anyways
|44
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Tht
|1,798
|
|New Casino
|17 hr
|The Pastor
|39
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC