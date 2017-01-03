Reward offered in Indiana Whooping Cr...

Reward offered in Indiana Whooping Crane shooting case

There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 21 hrs ago, titled Reward offered in Indiana Whooping Crane shooting case. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Midwest Region, is working to apprehend those responsible for the killing of a whooping crane near Lyons, Indiana, in Greene County and seeks help from the community. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible the killing of this endangered bird.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Audubon

United States

#1 19 hrs ago
It was just a bird for christ sakes!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
thumper

Terre Haute, IN

#2 8 hrs ago
stupid to kill it though. and especially just leave it laying there.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!? 10 min MadParent 3
Is TGIFridays closing? 13 min dishonest staff 3
Retards in public 54 min Shark32 25
agave bar closed 58 min someoen 18
Morgan Messenger gives fire head 1 hr Shane81deuce 4
My wife has terrible looking breasts (Apr '14) 1 hr Bruce 24
Mickey Mouse (Feb '13) 1 hr Sec C 114
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 2 hr Duke defender 1,788
VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14) 2 hr Friend of Dan 66
VCSC to Retain Auditors 3 hr Truth 25
Krogers-Please Read! 3 hr Grammer geauxroux 36
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 11 at 10:27AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,927

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC