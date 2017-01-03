Reward offered in Indiana Whooping Crane shooting case
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Midwest Region, is working to apprehend those responsible for the killing of a whooping crane near Lyons, Indiana, in Greene County and seeks help from the community. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible the killing of this endangered bird.
#1 19 hrs ago
It was just a bird for christ sakes!
#2 8 hrs ago
stupid to kill it though. and especially just leave it laying there.
