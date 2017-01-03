There are on the Tribune-Star story from 21 hrs ago, titled Reward offered in Indiana Whooping Crane shooting case. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Midwest Region, is working to apprehend those responsible for the killing of a whooping crane near Lyons, Indiana, in Greene County and seeks help from the community. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible the killing of this endangered bird.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.