Reward in whooping crane shooting now at $6,500

Donations have raised the total reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a whooping crane in Greene County to $6,500. Indiana Turn in a Poacher , Friends of Goose Pond and International Crane Foundation have all partnered with Indiana Conservation Officers, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Friday.

