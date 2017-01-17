Reward for information in whooping crane death rises to $10K
The reward for information in Indiana's recent fatal shooting of an endangered whooping crane has grown to $10,000. The 5-year-old female crane was found dead Jan. 3 near the Goose Pond State Fish and Wildlife Area, apparently killed by a high-powered rifle.
