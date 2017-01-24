Residents, new council members weigh ...

Residents, new council members weigh in on new jail at county council meeting

19 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

"I think if we really need a new jail it should be smaller, we shouldn't be anticipating that we're going to incarcerate more people," said Liz Brown, resident, "Our county population isn't increasing, it's not getting bigger and I don't want to see more people incarcerated who aren't committing violent crimes who really shouldn't be in jail." Brown was among several concerned residents speaking out about their concerns for a new jail at Tuesday's county council meeting.

