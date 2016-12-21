Republicans had big year at polls; fe...

Republicans had big year at polls; federal agents came knocking on school doors

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Jim Avelis Short: In late August a plane crash near Sky King airport claimed the life of a local doctor. The plane was well short of the runway it was headed to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kassandra Marshall 14 min Tylone 1
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr In The Dark 1,755
Snitch (Jun '16) 2 hr Cash 42
Jeff Taylor (Nov '11) 2 hr Cash 47
TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic 2 hr Responsible 18
Duke Duke Duke Duke The Mayor 3 hr Duke defender 2
Duke defender 3 hr Duke defender 11
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) 5 hr C Akers 141
THPD Dog neglect 18 hr K9 Shadow 41
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,323 • Total comments across all topics: 277,512,042

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC