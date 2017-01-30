Purdue, IU, Notre Dame speak out against travel ban, Indiana State monitors developments
The presidents of three major universities in Indiana have called on President Trump to rescind his executive order restricting entry into the U.S. by citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations and Indiana State University said it is monitoring the situation. "The President's order related to immigration is a bad idea, poorly implemented, and I hope that he will promptly revoke and rethink it," Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said Sunday.
#1 14 hrs ago
Your all Idiots. Colleges are the problems along with the libtard Professors. With no common sense.
#2 14 hrs ago
Daniels, McCain and other idiot republicans are also ignorant.
#3 13 hrs ago
Come on people! Islam is the religion of peace (sure, every terrorist attack has been Muslims, but there were Christian Crusades 1000 years ago). All non-citizens have right to come to US. Unlike Europe with mass rapes, attacks, and violence, our Muslims will be different in the US, notwithstanding San Bernadino, Orlando, and over 70 refugees arrested in 70 different instances. We are all not native, even though native means if you were born here and grew up but we need to remember that we must make this point. I am with her.
#4 13 hrs ago
Islam is not understand not a religion of peace! Get it. You might have an education but it does not make you smart!!!!!!!!!
#5 11 hrs ago
What do you expect from liberal colleges. They are part of the problem, just want that money and don't care if the kids blow someone up or if we teach them how to make bombs. How many shootings at college campuses do we have to have? Should we go back to Obama blaming the gins or have a real president and a real solution.
#6 11 hrs ago
Very very true!
#7 10 hrs ago
Yes, we always thought Gov Daniels was a closet liberal!
