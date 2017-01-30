There are on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Purdue, IU, Notre Dame speak out against travel ban, Indiana State monitors developments. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The presidents of three major universities in Indiana have called on President Trump to rescind his executive order restricting entry into the U.S. by citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations and Indiana State University said it is monitoring the situation. "The President's order related to immigration is a bad idea, poorly implemented, and I hope that he will promptly revoke and rethink it," Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.