Police seeking tips on abandoned dogs found in dilapidated house
Two dogs rescued last week from an abandoned house in Vermillion County are recovering at the Parke Vermillion Humane Shelter. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said a concerned neighbor reported the animals living inside a house with holds in the roof.
|
