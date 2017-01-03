Police: Race not motive behind video attack
Chicago police say they don't believe a man beaten in an assault broadcast live on Facebook was targeted because he was white. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning that charges are expected soon against four black suspects.
