Police-involved shooting under investigation in Putnam County

A Putnam County man who brandished a gun at police was hospitalized late Thursday after being shot twice in the torso. Indiana State Police at Putnamville are investigating the 11:18 p.m. Incident near the rural community of Morton, which is northwest of Greencastle.

