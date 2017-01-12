Police-involved shooting under investigation in Putnam County
A Putnam County man who brandished a gun at police was hospitalized late Thursday after being shot twice in the torso. Indiana State Police at Putnamville are investigating the 11:18 p.m. Incident near the rural community of Morton, which is northwest of Greencastle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
