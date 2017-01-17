Police: 2 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis nightclub
Police say two people were wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis nightclub that apparently began with a dispute inside. The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday outside VIP Lounge on the city's northeast side.
