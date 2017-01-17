Point in Time homeless count set for Jan. 25
The event is a requirement of the Department of Housing and Urban Development for every community that receives federal funds for programs to aid the homeless. The Wabash Valley Planning Council on Homelessness represents Region 7, which includes Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
#1 14 hrs ago
I need a job??????
