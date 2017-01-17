Point in Time homeless count set for ...

Point in Time homeless count set for Jan. 25

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 16 hrs ago, titled Point in Time homeless count set for Jan. 25.

The event is a requirement of the Department of Housing and Urban Development for every community that receives federal funds for programs to aid the homeless. The Wabash Valley Planning Council on Homelessness represents Region 7, which includes Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.

Fennell

Terre Haute, IN

#1 14 hrs ago
I need a job??????
Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 20 at 12:42PM EST

Terre Haute, IN

