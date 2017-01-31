Peoria Navy SEAL killed in al-Qaida r...

Peoria Navy SEAL killed in al-Qaida raid remembered as hero

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A Peoria U.S. Navy sailor killed during a raid on al-Qaida base in Yemen is being remembered as a hero. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria says Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens "gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ashlynn Squires (Jun '16) 2 min chi 7
South Highschool 8 min curley 2
Tom McCarter is a liar!! 11 min The Real Tom 11
Veronica Kraemer 27 min High School Junior 4
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 48 min Marlboro Man 36
Matt & Brandy Creasey 1 hr Stephon 22
Is Trent Land a cop? 1 hr I know 4
ISU Basketball 1 hr Alum 22
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr DannyT 1,846
Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13) 3 hr Mike 78
TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ... 5 hr isu 35
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC