One hurt in two-vehicle crash
A two-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 41 and Sullivan County Road 300 North left one driver injured, according to Indiana State Police. Police said a car driven by 78-year-old Elizabeth Coffey of Shelburn was westbound on County Road 300 North and attempting to cross U.S 41. Coffey drove into the path of a southbound SUV driven by 27-year-old Abbey Day of Clay City.
