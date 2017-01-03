One hurt in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 41 and Sullivan County Road 300 North left one driver injured, according to Indiana State Police. Police said a car driven by 78-year-old Elizabeth Coffey of Shelburn was westbound on County Road 300 North and attempting to cross U.S 41. Coffey drove into the path of a southbound SUV driven by 27-year-old Abbey Day of Clay City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.