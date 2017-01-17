Officer uses stun gun on girl, 15, after fight on school bus
There are 4 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 21 hrs ago, titled Officer uses stun gun on girl, 15, after fight on school bus.
Northern Indiana police say an officer subdued a 15-year-old girl with a stun gun after she struggled while being arrested for fighting with a classmate. Elkhart Police Department spokesman Sgt.
#1 15 hrs ago
The lazy sob cop...
#2 13 hrs ago
Glad to see law and order. Good job to the boys in blue. There's a new sheriff in town and his name is Trump. Let the snowflakes be warned.
#3 12 hrs ago
I would hope that after he got her yo the jail, he and a couple friends have her anal. This is an important lesson girls need to learn early on.
#4 2 hrs ago
Let me guess.......she was a Negro.
Negros feel as if they are entitled and don't need to obey instructions given to them.
