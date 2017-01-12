Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young, raise them for others
As congressional Republicans start repealing the Affordable Care Act, a controversial idea likely to be included in a new health plan pushes down premiums for younger people while raising them for anyone older than 46. In a reform plan released last year, House Republicans called for raising a cap on how much more older people can be charged for individual insurance than younger people. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., who sponsored a bill to change the cap, predicted Thursday that some form of it will "absolutely" be part of whatever replacement Republicans put forth for Obamacare.
