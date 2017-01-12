Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young, raise them for others

As congressional Republicans start repealing the Affordable Care Act, a controversial idea likely to be included in a new health plan pushes down premiums for younger people while raising them for anyone older than 46. In a reform plan released last year, House Republicans called for raising a cap on how much more older people can be charged for individual insurance than younger people. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., who sponsored a bill to change the cap, predicted Thursday that some form of it will "absolutely" be part of whatever replacement Republicans put forth for Obamacare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.