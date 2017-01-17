Norovirus not quite the same as 'the flu'

"Stomach flu" has been the common misnomer for anything from a tummy ache brought on by too much candy to the more debilitating cramps and vomiting of a virus, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the term "flu" is actually short for "influenza," a highly contagious viral infection of the respiratory passages causing fever, severe aching, and excessive mucous build-up .

