There are on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from Yesterday, titled No Tail Lights Leads To Pot BustSaturday, December 31Vigo County, Ind .... In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

Friday night around 10:30p.m. Indiana State Police stopped a car near 22nd and Liberty streets in Terre Haute for not having working taillights.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.