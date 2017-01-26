Newsmakers: Jan. 29, 2017

Sonya and Dave Comer , franchisees of FASTSIGNS of Kankakee, receiving the Sales Achievement Award from Catherine Monson , CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc., at the 2017 FASTSIGNS Convention. Former Casey, Ill., residents Sonya and Dave Comer, owners of FASTSIGNS, in Kankakee, have again received national recognition out of more than 650 locations worldwide at the 2017 FASTSIGNS Convention in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.