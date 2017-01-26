Newsmakers: Jan. 29, 2017
Sonya and Dave Comer , franchisees of FASTSIGNS of Kankakee, receiving the Sales Achievement Award from Catherine Monson , CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc., at the 2017 FASTSIGNS Convention. Former Casey, Ill., residents Sonya and Dave Comer, owners of FASTSIGNS, in Kankakee, have again received national recognition out of more than 650 locations worldwide at the 2017 FASTSIGNS Convention in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did Boo Die?
|1 min
|Dee
|3
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|35 min
|Chaos
|31
|Cigarettes
|1 hr
|Simple Solution
|6
|Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition?
|1 hr
|Duck Fumfum
|22
|Slum Lords In Terre Haute (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|I Love you Lisa
|79
|Slaves
|4 hr
|I h8 America
|1
|Why don't negros tip?
|4 hr
|I pooped in my pants
|1
|TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ...
|5 hr
|TH South Mom
|21
|Terre HAute South girls coach Jordan Cherry fir...
|5 hr
|WoW
|12
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|11 hr
|pushbutton
|20
|
|First Financial Sold
|18 hr
|calm voice
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC