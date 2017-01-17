Newsmaker

Newsmaker

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Newsmaker. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

John Vermillion , founder and owner of The Bug Man Pest Control, was recently recognized for his 37th year attending the Pest Management Conference at Purdue University. More than 900 people from 36 states and several foreign countries were attended the conference, which is in its 81st year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dan

Terre Haute, IN

#1 17 hrs ago
Good for him
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
carrie pohlman 40 min Moe 6
Who knows about Vienna Evans ? Calls herself "Q... (May '16) 1 hr Joe 12
Want a free fck 1 hr West t 6
Looking to hire a hooker 1 hr Footy 4
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 2 hr Sue 5,139
What ever Happened to the Snitches Jay Wycoff a... 3 hr jeff 3
6th avenue shutdown for taxes 3 hr JambaJ 6
Gary The Mail Man 4 hr Chuck 28
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 6 hr THN 1,825
No Jobs in Terre Haute 11 hr Tony Hulman 24
Frank The Geeb Fennell 13 hr citizen Kane 12
The murdering tatooed freak 16 hr umad 25
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,967 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC