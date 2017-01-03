New law aimed at reducing Illinois' t...

New law aimed at reducing Illinois' teacher shortage

21 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Supporters of a new measure signed into law Friday by Gov. Bruce Rauner say it will help alleviate Illinois' teacher shortage, particularly in rural areas. The new law will make it easier for teachers who move to Illinois to transfer a teaching license, provided the state they move from has comparable licensing requirements.

