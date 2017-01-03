Nearing a Stellar finish
The city of North Vernon has worked for the past five years to finish its Stellar projects. Most are almost done, with finishing touches like signage still needed in spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change Terre haute
|4 min
|Scrooge
|2
|Ashley Peters
|6 min
|Knowforsure
|9
|6th ave
|5 hr
|Jared
|12
|Chelsea Walker
|5 hr
|Who hasnt
|35
|THPD We Are Watching You
|5 hr
|WhatAJoke
|2
|Watch out Otha is getting out
|6 hr
|Failed system
|3
|Fire on Liberty and 21st
|6 hr
|Really
|18
|agave bar closed
|6 hr
|Bud
|9
|Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS
|7 hr
|Decisions
|22
|Krogers-Please Read!
|12 hr
|American Idol
|25
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Interesting
|1,785
|Shahadys pension.
|Sat
|Wing wang
|26
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC