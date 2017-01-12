NAACP hopes Trump lives up to promises

NAACP hopes Trump lives up to promises

49 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch, says president-elect Donald Trump should be given an opportunity to deliver on the pledges he made in his election campaign. "We have a person who says he will do what needs to be done," said Edwards, installed as the local branch president during a meeting Monday night; he has served as president since June 2015 and was re-elected in November.

