Murder charge filed in Friday shooting
The suspect in a Friday morning shooting in Terre Haute was charged with murder this morning in Vigo Superior Court. Robert Jonathan Price II, 37, of Terre Haute, is accused of shooting Katie L. Nash, 28, in the abdomen about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor of Terre Haute
|9 min
|Laugh
|4
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|12 min
|Frogface Kate
|83
|Brooke Potter
|17 min
|Henry Tompkins
|19
|Nateara laycock
|36 min
|Wonder
|3
|New Casino
|58 min
|BigG
|48
|Jessica from Mix FM
|1 hr
|Truth
|1
|Nichole Piatt?
|1 hr
|screwthepooch
|1
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|startemup
|1,811
|Chavas Mexican grill
|6 hr
|Just Sayin
|39
|Danny Tanoos's Best Friend now (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|Kim
|53
|
|Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!?
|15 hr
|Will
|48
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC