Morton Marcus: Finance roads the righ...

Morton Marcus: Finance roads the right way

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

This is a note of hope to the General Assembly's Funding Indiana's Roads for a Stronger, Safer Tomorrow Task Force, known by its friends and family as the FIRSST task force. The hope is FIRSST will continue the work done on House Bill 1002 modernizing Indiana's road financing policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 1 hr dogman 13
Is Jerry Isles the creepiest turd in town? 1 hr Mary 5
Amp's 2 hr Blaa 2
Sammi Quinn 2 hr Carrie 5
wood burning furnaces 2 hr Vigo County Rapist 2
Cut the THPD by 8% & THFD 12%, Deficit solved (Apr '16) 2 hr Vigo County Rapist 30
Chicago thugs 3 hr USMC 2
Chavas Mexican grill 3 hr Bah Bah 21
Coach Barrett New Track Coach At North??!? 3 hr Blaa 36
New Casino 6 hr The Pastor 39
agave bar closed 8 hr realer 42
Murder locations in Terre Haute (Jun '15) 21 hr Concerned friend 116
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 15 at 11:08PM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,415 • Total comments across all topics: 277,946,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC