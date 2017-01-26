Mom accused of smoking synthetic pot with minor daughter
A Terre Haute woman accused of smoking synthetic marijuana with her daughter faces a charge of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Shannon Gillie, 37, was arrested Wednesday on the Level 3 felony neglect charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI back?
|42 min
|Trashy
|12
|Derek Allen...
|1 hr
|Your Wifey
|1
|Shelbie
|1 hr
|Heaven
|4
|Chelsea Walker
|1 hr
|Heaven
|5
|codi gail
|1 hr
|Haraway
|1
|Read This!! About "Codi Gail"
|1 hr
|Snappswifey
|1
|dennis dillon
|1 hr
|Jarred
|68
|Sick Of The Garbage
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|28
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|marie
|1,837
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC