Milestone: Jan. 8, 2017

Milestone: Jan. 8, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Bedwell, a Linton-Stockton High School and Indiana State University graduate, was hired on March 18, 1991. During his years of service to the department and state of Indiana, he worked with various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies on joint criminal investigations and was one of the first field training officers for new recruits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 17 min Interesting 1,785
Tree Service? 19 min Kevin 6
Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS 1 hr dogman 16
Backyard Leisure Behind the Mall In TH 1 hr yep 7
Terre town baseball league 2 hr Clude 1
Faking Orgasms 2 hr Trilla 15
News US adds 156K jobs; unemployment rate ticks up t... 2 hr Skeptic 5
Shahadys pension. 12 hr Wing wang 26
Krogers-Please Read! 12 hr Fecal matter 23
agave bar closed 18 hr Chris Johnson-Duke 6
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,702

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC