Milestone: Jan. 8, 2017
Bedwell, a Linton-Stockton High School and Indiana State University graduate, was hired on March 18, 1991. During his years of service to the department and state of Indiana, he worked with various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies on joint criminal investigations and was one of the first field training officers for new recruits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|17 min
|Interesting
|1,785
|Tree Service?
|19 min
|Kevin
|6
|Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS
|1 hr
|dogman
|16
|Backyard Leisure Behind the Mall In TH
|1 hr
|yep
|7
|Terre town baseball league
|2 hr
|Clude
|1
|Faking Orgasms
|2 hr
|Trilla
|15
|US adds 156K jobs; unemployment rate ticks up t...
|2 hr
|Skeptic
|5
|Shahadys pension.
|12 hr
|Wing wang
|26
|Krogers-Please Read!
|12 hr
|Fecal matter
|23
|agave bar closed
|18 hr
|Chris Johnson-Duke
|6
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC