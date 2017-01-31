Merger of two agencies should help Va...

Merger of two agencies should help Valley veterans

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaA new office for Bill, a new office for Moose: Bill Whitman, a case manager with InteCare and a U.S. Army veteran, takes a moment to pet the office dog, Moose, who is owned by InteCare co-worker Martina Hull on Tuesday at InteCare's new office at 621 Poplar St. They served and are still serving: Joshua H. Brewer, veteran services coordinator with Wabash Valley Veterans Services; Bill Whitman, case manager with InteCare; Martina Hull, peer mentor with InteCare; and Scott Wynn, veterans services coordinator with Wabash Valley Veterans Services; pose for a photo outside of the agencies' new home Tuesday at 621 Poplar St.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaA new office for Bill, a new office for Moose: Bill Whitman, a case manager with InteCare and a U.S. Army veteran, takes a moment to pet the office dog, Moose, who is owned by InteCare ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please help! 5 min Hooker 2
Gas station at 7th + hulman 9 min Hooker 7
Is Trent Land a cop? 14 min Hooker 8
Spaghetti (Nov '12) 18 min Wyrick 18
Tabitha Lasseter (Sep '12) 22 min Scott 7
ashlynn Squires (Jun '16) 32 min tim 8
Veronica Kraemer 36 min Pepperoni 5
ISU Basketball 2 hr Hill Topper 24
Tom McCarter is a liar!! 2 hr dash riprock 14
Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13) 3 hr Sande 80
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 6 hr DannyT 1,846
TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ... 9 hr isu 35
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC