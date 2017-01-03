MarketReady training to be offered at 2017 Indiana Hort Congress
Farmers can learn how to market their products to institutional markets such as schools, hospitals, restaurants and grocery stores in a Purdue Extension workshop at the 2017 Indiana Horticulture Congress. The MarketReady Producer Training Program is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, at the Indianapolis Marriott East Hotel, 7202 E. 21st St., Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch out Otha is getting out
|25 min
|somebody who knows
|2
|Myranda akers and James mauhrin
|31 min
|Cops
|7
|THPD We Are Watching You
|51 min
|THPD
|1
|Allah Will Take Over
|55 min
|Wil
|8
|agave bar closed
|1 hr
|Mikeee
|8
|Cut the THPD by 8% & THFD 12%, Deficit solved (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Taxpayer
|16
|lying Goverment thru the Media.
|1 hr
|Judith Anderson
|7
|Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS
|2 hr
|Jim Bob
|21
|Krogers-Please Read!
|5 hr
|American Idol
|25
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Interesting
|1,785
|Shahadys pension.
|21 hr
|Wing wang
|26
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC