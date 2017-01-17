Man shot by police arrested on multip...

Man shot by police arrested on multiple charges

A rural Greencastle man accused of pointing a gun at sheriff's police, and whom police say was shot as a result, was arrested Wednesday afternoon upon his release from an Indianapolis hospital. State troopers with a warrant arrested 35-year-old Adam Wagner on felony charges of intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery and criminal confinement, according to a news release.

