Man shot by police arrested on multiple charges
A rural Greencastle man accused of pointing a gun at sheriff's police, and whom police say was shot as a result, was arrested Wednesday afternoon upon his release from an Indianapolis hospital. State troopers with a warrant arrested 35-year-old Adam Wagner on felony charges of intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery and criminal confinement, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
