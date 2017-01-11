Man faces up to 60 years in prison af...

Man faces up to 60 years in prison after guilty plea

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

An Indianapolis man faces up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 of 18 felony charges in connection with a January 2015 crime spree in Vigo County. Adrian Kwame Green, 26, avoided trial Tuesday by signing a plea agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City looks to bar unruly parties for profit 2 min Kelli 12
Kassandra Marshall 13 min yikes 22
Morgan Messenger gives fire head 32 min Pete 5
Questions? 38 min Lad 1
Our Russian President Trump 42 min Hillary 5
Chicken flavored rice (Jun '13) 51 min Peter 15
The Purple Revilution Is Comming! 51 min Jake 1
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr Chris Johnson-Duke 1,791
VCSC Aquatic Center (Sep '14) 4 hr Truth 67
agave bar closed 4 hr Lexus 19
Krogers-Please Read! 6 hr hmm17 37
VCSC to Retain Auditors 9 hr Truth 25
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,816,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC