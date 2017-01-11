Man faces up to 60 years in prison after guilty plea
An Indianapolis man faces up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 of 18 felony charges in connection with a January 2015 crime spree in Vigo County. Adrian Kwame Green, 26, avoided trial Tuesday by signing a plea agreement.
