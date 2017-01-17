Man faces multiple charges after beat...

Man faces multiple charges after beating, chase

19 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A Chicago man accused of leading police on a multi-county chase after beating his former girlfriend will return to Vigo Superior Court 3 on Friday for filing of formal charges. Jamell Head-Mitchell, 25, also known as Michael Davis, faces preliminary charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting arrest, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, resisting arrest battery, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and theft.

