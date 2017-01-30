Man convicted in deadly blast faces murder-for-hire trial
A man serving two life sentences in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion now faces trial on a murder-for-hire charge. Prosecutors say 47-year-old Mark Leonard tried to hire a hit man to kill a key witness in the house explosion case while he was in jail.
