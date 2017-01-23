Man arrested for burglary, attack prior to Woodlawn Ave. shooting
A Terre Haute man has been arrested in connection with a burglary and beating of a woman at a house on Woodlawn Avenue where another man was later shot. Jacob Mark Breda, 33, has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 11 battery of a woman who was staying in the house at 1931 Woodlawn.
