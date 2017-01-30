Local congressional delegation weighs in on Trump ban

Indiana congressmen have issued statements that both support, and criticize President Donald Trump's executive order suspending refugee admissions and blocking citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. "The FBI and other intelligence agencies have made it clear publicly, and more detailed in classified briefings to members of Congress, that we do not have a comprehensive method of confidently vetting refugees and other travelers coming to the United States from certain areas of the world.

