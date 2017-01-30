Linton man, woman arrested after receiving meth in mail
James D. Welch, 54, was arrested last week on a preliminary charge of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Lindsay Anne Staten, 25, who lives with Welch in Linton, was also arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
