Linton man, woman arrested after rece...

Linton man, woman arrested after receiving meth in mail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

James D. Welch, 54, was arrested last week on a preliminary charge of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Lindsay Anne Staten, 25, who lives with Welch in Linton, was also arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VCSC Swimming Complex 6 min Another Parent 3
Slum Lords In Terre Haute (Oct '13) 10 min Onestop 82
AmericaÃ¢Â€Â™s Coming Civil War 23 min Mike 3
best bar in terre haute (Jan '15) 24 min Heard it 37
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 28 min nonono 33
Soon There Could Be Only 49 States in America 38 min Jack 1
News Smoke-free campus a right or an imposition? 56 min Marlboro Man 32
ISU Basketball 5 hr Bank Shot 18
Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13) 8 hr In The Know 73
TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ... 9 hr another former te... 32
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 21 hr Right Time 1,842
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,207 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC