Lifelong passion rewards Valley resident with dream job

Tribune-Star file photo/Joseph C. GarzaIt's official: Then-Gov. Mike Pence, center, cuts a ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of the Griffin Bike Park as Gene and Dona Griffin stand next to him on Oct. 15, 2016, at the new facility near Fowler Park. Tribune-Star file/Joseph C. GarzaLeading the way: Dona Griffin leads a tour of a portion of the Griffin Bike Park for then-Gov. Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, on Oct. 15 after the grand opening of the facility near Fowler Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.