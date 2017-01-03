Lake County sheriff seeks delay in co...

Lake County sheriff seeks delay in corruption trial

Read more: Tribune-Star

Sheriff John Buncich's attorney is asking for a delay from later this month until April due to "voluminous" material to review, including more than 45 CDs of video and audio recordings. Buncich and several other officials were named in a multicount indictment Nov. 18 alleging an illegal towing scheme in which the sheriff accepted bribes.

