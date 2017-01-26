Kiwanis of Terre Haute hosted girls basketball sectional luncheon
Next week the Indiana high school girls basketball state tournament gets underway with sectionals. Thursday the Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute with the help of their sponsor Union Hospital Center for Sports Medicine held their annual sectional luncheon.
