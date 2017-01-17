'Killing Me Softly' rendition nets trip to Grammys in Los Angeles
Kim McMurray, of Terre Haute, sang a lively version of "Killing Me Softly" in the six-person finals to win the WTHI-TV Night at the Grammys Karaoke Contest Saturday night in Indiana Theatre. For her victory, McMurray and a guest will be treated to an all-expense-paid trip to the Grammys Feb. 12 in Los Angeles.
