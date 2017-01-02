Kersey supports Terre Haute casino, not in favor of proposed handgun bill
State Representative Clyde Kersey says he's optimistic about the 2017 General Assembly session, which will kick off on Wednesday. We caught up with Kersey shortly before he made the trip to Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taco bell
|10 min
|prettylady79
|1
|TH North Administrations-Basketball Classic
|25 min
|North teacher
|22
|Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS
|31 min
|huh?
|2
|Housing Authority "cops" Security
|47 min
|snicker doodle
|31
|Cannot Eat In Peace In This Town For Muslims
|1 hr
|dogman
|6
|Advic 's
|1 hr
|Shoe sub dawg
|1
|Mark My Word! All Interstate Indiiana Roads Wi...
|2 hr
|Big Mike
|3
|Facebook Moms (Jan '15)
|10 hr
|Heather
|40
|Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon...
|10 hr
|Skeptic
|8
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Skeptic
|1,770
|
|Beware people of the north side...
|Mon
|Maple
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC