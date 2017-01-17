June trial date set in murder case

A June 20 trial date has been set for a man accused in the Jan. 13 shooting death of a Terre Haute woman. Robert J. Price II, 37, of Rosedale, appeared briefly Thursday morning in Vigo Superior Court 3, where Senior Judge Michael Eldred also set a pretrial hearing date of May 30. Price is charged with murder and is held without bound in Vigo County Jail.

