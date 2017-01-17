June trial date set in murder case

June trial date set in murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

A June 20 trial date has been set for a man accused in the Jan. 13 shooting death of a Terre Haute woman. Robert J. Price II, 37, of Rosedale, appeared briefly Thursday morning in Vigo Superior Court 3, where Senior Judge Michael Eldred also set a pretrial hearing date of May 30. Price is charged with murder and is held without bound in Vigo County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SUDS Laundry on North 3rd. You have a homeless ... 1 hr Concerned 4
Diamond whites baby dies because of incest 1 hr Djack 5
Frank The Geeb Fennell 2 hr Brit 6
MLK Day 2 hr Failed system 10
What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar... 3 hr Just Saying 36
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 3 hr Sue 5,133
THQM track moving out 3 hr Failed system 7
The murdering tatooed freak 4 hr yes 14
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 5 hr THN 1,819
New Casino 22 hr Be the rude 51
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at January 20 at 10:19PM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC