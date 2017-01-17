June trial date set in murder case
A June 20 trial date has been set for a man accused in the Jan. 13 shooting death of a Terre Haute woman. Robert J. Price II, 37, of Rosedale, appeared briefly Thursday morning in Vigo Superior Court 3, where Senior Judge Michael Eldred also set a pretrial hearing date of May 30. Price is charged with murder and is held without bound in Vigo County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SUDS Laundry on North 3rd. You have a homeless ...
|1 hr
|Concerned
|4
|Diamond whites baby dies because of incest
|1 hr
|Djack
|5
|Frank The Geeb Fennell
|2 hr
|Brit
|6
|MLK Day
|2 hr
|Failed system
|10
|What's going on with that doucheCanoe Danny Ar...
|3 hr
|Just Saying
|36
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Sue
|5,133
|THQM track moving out
|3 hr
|Failed system
|7
|The murdering tatooed freak
|4 hr
|yes
|14
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|THN
|1,819
|New Casino
|22 hr
|Be the rude
|51
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC